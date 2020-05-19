German Economic Expectations Rose Sharply in May -ZEW Survey

German economic expectations rose sharply in May, increasing for the second month in a row, the ZEW economic research institute said Tuesday.

The measure of economic expectations rose to 51.0 in May from 28.2 in April, the institute said. The outcome is much better than economists’ forecast of 32.0 points in The Wall Street Journal’s survey.

“Optimism is growing that there will be an economic turnaround from summer onwards. This is also reflected in the significant improvement in expectations for individual sectors,” said Achim Wambach, president of the ZEW institute.

The assessment of the current economic situation, however, has fallen to minus 93.5 in May following minus 91.5 points in April, the ZEW institute said. This reading is worse than economists’ forecasts of minus 89.0 points.

According to the financial-market experts surveyed, economic growth is expected to pick up pace again in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the catching-up process will take a long time, the president of the ZEW institute said.

“Only in 2022 will economic output return to the level of 2019,” Mr. Wambach said.

