German economy has put worst of COVID crisis behind it – Altmaier

in World Economy News 04/06/2021

The German economy has put the worst of the coronavirus crisis behind it and could achieve faster-than-expected growth of 4% this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

The government now has to work out how to phase out its massive emergency and stimulus measures in a responsible way, Altmaier said, adding that he was in favour of extending coronavirus state aid for companies until the end of the year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)

