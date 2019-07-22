German Economy Probably Shrank in 2Q -Bundesbank

Germany’s economy probably shrank in the three months through June, weighed down by lackluster exports and a softening construction sector, the nation’s central bank said on Monday.

The renewed signs of weakness in Europe’s largest economy will feed into discussions at the European Central Bank this week over whether to unleash fresh monetary stimulus for the eurozone economy.

Germany’s export-focused economy has emerged as a primary victim of the international tensions that have escalated in recent months, ranging from trade stand-offs to Brexit.

In its monthly report, the Bundesbank warned that a downturn in Germany’s industrial sector had continued in the second quarter, and that the threat of Brexit had weighed on already weak exports.

“A recovery cannot yet be seen in the export sector and industry,” the Bundesbank said.

Analysts expect the ECB to respond to the slowdown in the eurozone economy by cutting its key interest rate, currently set at minus 0.4%, by September. Policymakers have also signaled that they could restart the bank’s 2.6 trillion-euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing or QE.

ECB officials will meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday and Thursday to consider their next moves.

