German EU Commissioner calls for French ECB president after Draghi

in World Economy News 15/09/2018

European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger is in favour of a French person taking the helm at the European Central Bank when President Mario Draghi’s term expires in October 2019, a German newspaper reported.

“It would be best to have a German European Commission President and a clever Frenchman as head of the ECB,” business daily Handelsblatt cited Oettinger as saying.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michelle Martin,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

