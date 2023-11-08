German gas storage tops 100% but winter risks remain

Germany’s gas storage sites have now been filled to more than 100% of capacity, data from industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe showed Nov. 6, the fourth EU member state to fill stocks to more than technical capacity.

Germany — which has the EU’s biggest gas storage capacity at some 255 TWh (24 Bcm) — set itself strict storage filling targets in summer 2022 to improve supply security following Russian gas supply curtailments.

According to GIE data, German storage sites were filled to 100.03% of capacity as of Nov. 4.

“It’s good news that gas storages are now 100% full,” Klaus Muller, president of the regulator, said Nov. 6 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are much better prepared for this winter than we were last year. But if you use gas sparingly, you can save a lot of money,” Muller said.

The other EU member states whose gas storage facilities have topped 100% fullness are Portugal (107.3%), Romania (103%), and Spain (100.4%).

According to the German regulator, working gas volume reported by storage facility operators indicates the secured capacity of the facility, which does not always correspond to the physical capability of the site.

“Some storage facilities can store more gas so even if the fill level is 100%, you can continue to store gas,” it said.

Germany required its facilities to be filled to 75% of capacity by Sept. 1, 85% by Oct. 1 and 95% by Nov. 1. All the targets were met ahead of time.

Traders said the German stock build was a further bearish signal to the European market.

“Demand is not there — the weather is very mild and storages won’t be emptied until demand picks up,” a Germany-based trader said.

“And as we are moving further into the winter the risk of a shortage is decreasing day by day,” the trader said, adding that foreign companies were also storing gas in Ukraine that might be redelivered to the EU in Q1.

A Dutch-based trader added that energy saving efforts were also likely to continue.

“Industry has been quite sharp with its decision making and for residential you have a price signal that forces you to save gas,” the trader said.

Gas savings

Despite full storages, the German regulator said Nov. 2 it was still “too early” to give the all-clear on winter gas supply security, while stressing that the outlook was much more positive than this time last year.

The regulator said the supply situation had improved “significantly” compared with last winter thanks to the startup of LNG import infrastructure and full gas storage sites.

Muller also said Nov. 2 that Germany had been disciplined in its gas savings efforts.

“The initial situation at the beginning of the heating season is much better than last year — gas storage facilities are very well filled, and imports and savings are stable,” Muller said.

“However, it is too early to give the all-clear. A very cold winter would cause gas consumption to rise sharply,” Muller added.

“And if the remaining Russian gas supplies to southeastern Europe were to be stopped, these countries would have to be supplied via Germany in a shortage situation.”

Russian deliveries into Europe by pipeline are currently limited to flows via Ukraine entering at the Sudzha point on the Russia-Ukraine border and into southeastern Europe via the European string of TurkStream.

Under EU gas solidarity rules, neighboring countries are obliged to help supply member states in the event they are suffering from gas shortages.

Germany — despite having lost access to Russian gas — has improved import capability with its three operational LNG import terminals as well as having existing onshore links to the Netherlands, Denmark, France and other EU states.

Lower cost

Nonetheless, Germany continues to advocate for gas savings of at least 20% — above the EU’s target of a 15% reduction — and has met or come close to meeting the target most weeks since its introduction.

“We ask people to continue to think carefully about what consumption can be saved. If you use gas sparingly, you can also save a lot of money in the coming winter,” Muller said Nov. 2.

European gas prices remain high, with the regulator saying that in view of the continuing rise in prices, economical gas consumption would reduce the cost burden on consumers.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the benchmark Dutch TTF month-ahead price on Nov. 3 at Eur47.81/MWh.

