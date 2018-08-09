German importers bought 400,000 T Black Sea feed wheat

German importers in past weeks purchased an additional 400,000 tonnes of feed wheat from European Union countries in the Black Sea region after the poor harvest in Germany this summer, traders said on Wednesday.

This brought German purchases of Black Sea wheat to around 800,000 tonnes this summer following earlier deals for at least 300,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes reported in July.

Germany is traditionally a leading wheat exporter but a drought this summer means a sharp fall in the country’s wheat crop is expected, generating an unusual import need.

Source: Reuters