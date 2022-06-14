German investor morale improves in June though risks remain ahead

German investor sentiment rose slightly in June as financial market experts were less pessimistic about the economy, though it remained in negative territory due to numerous risks.

The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index rose to -28.0 points from -34.3 in May.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a June reading of -27.5.

“The economy is still exposed to numerous risks, such as the effects of the sanctions against Russia, the unclear pandemic situation in China and the gradual change of course in monetary policy,” said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

“So although expectations have improved, they are still deep in negative territory,” he added.

An index for current conditions rose to -27.6 from -36.5. The consensus forecast was for a reading of -31.0.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)