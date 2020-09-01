German Jobless Claims Declined for Second Consecutive Month in August

German jobless claims fell again in August, offering more evidence that Europe’s economic powerhouse is on track for recovery.

Jobless claims declined by 9,000 in August after falling by 17,000 in July, the Federal Employment Agency said Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast an increase of 20,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from July at 6.4%, the agency said, in line with the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 584,000 in August, down 211,000 on the year, the agency said.

Source: Dow Jones