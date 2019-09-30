German Jobless Claims Fell in September, Buck Expectations of Rise

German jobless claims fell in September, bucking expectations for a rise, providing some relief in times of gathering fears of recession in Germany.

Jobless claims fell by 10,000 in September, after a downwardly revised rise of 2,000 in August, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Monday. Economists in The Wall Street Journal’s survey expected a rise of 5,000. The Federal Employment Agency’s first reading for August showed a rise of 4,000.

The adjusted rate remained unchanged at 5.0% in September.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 787,000 in September, down 47,000 on year, the agency said.

Source: Dow Jones