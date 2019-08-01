German Opponents of ECB’s Crisis Strategy Make a Last Stand

In a prosperous corner of southern Germany near the Black Forest, opponents of Europe’s economic crisis-fighting strategy are making a last stand.

In the grounds of an 18th century palace, lawyers representing around 2,000 plaintiffs took turns Tuesday and Wednesday to attack a giant bond-buying program launched 4 1/2 years ago by the European Central Bank.

It is only the latest in a string of lawsuits at Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court targeting the powers and tactics of the ECB to keep the eurozone together and its economy growing. But it is also a reflection of the deep mistrust between the eurozone’s central bank and Germany — its largest shareholder, the country it calls home and the region’s largest economy.

In a twist, the latest round of ECB stimulus is motivated in part by a bout of weakness in Germany’s own economy, which has stagnated over the past year amid headwinds from international trade tensions and Brexit. But while the ECB sees an urgency to act, many Germans remain wary of central-bank stimulus, which they consider unnecessary to smooth out business cycles, and probably counterproductive.

Beyond the legal arguments of the plaintiffs, a broad consensus in Germany has emerged among economists, the media and politicians, especially conservatives, that the ECB’s easy-money policies have side effects that outweigh their benefits. These include distorting asset prices and fueling a dangerous property boom, robbing small savers of returns on their holdings, undermining the business models of banks and insurance companies and discouraging profligate and uncompetitive governments in Europe from overhauling their economies.

“It is the biggest monetary policy experiment of human history…and we are all the guinea pigs,” Gabor Steingart, former chief editor of German business daily Handelsblatt, said in his widely read email newsletter Tuesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi’s signal last week that the central bank is preparing a fresh round of interest-rate cuts and bond purchases as soon as September promises to increase tensions further. So do plans for Mr. Draghi’s succession in October because European leaders overlooked a German official considered the front-runner for the role.

The ECB and its supporters say that it is acting within its remit to shore up chronically weak inflation, using tools that are used widely by other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve.

German economists and businesses consider the benefits of fresh ECB stimulus to be limited, even during the current downturn, because borrowing costs in Germany are already extremely low. German businesses also tend to be less sensitive than southern European peers to the euro exchange rate, which could be weakened by an interest-rate cut, because they produce specialty high-quality products.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor as chair of her conservative party, says rates should rise, not fall.

“The effect of these low interest rates is problematic” for German savers, she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper earlier in July.

Berlin tried and failed to install a German, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, as ECB president when Italian Mr. Draghi steps down.

Mr. Weidmann testified against the ECB in Karlsruhe six years ago, raising concerns in some European capitals. European leaders ultimately picked International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who has been an advocate of monetary easing.

German banks, who are struggling with profitability and were represented at Tuesday’s hearing, have criticized last week’s announcement by Mr. Draghi, saying it would hurt lenders, insurers and savers further.

“A status quo or a cut of the already low interest rates will directly affect everyone in this country,” said Helmut Schleweis, head of the association of German savings banks.

While unsuccessful so far, the German lawsuits have taken years to resolve, sowing doubt among investors about the future of Europe’s currency union. They have mainly focused on the ECB’s large bond-buying programs, which critics fear could ultimately put German taxpayers on the line for debts run up by southern European governments.

The German court couldn’t end the ECB’s quantitative-easing program, which aims to support growth and inflation, but it could force the Bundesbank to halt its participation, potentially jeopardizing the broader program.

The weaker outlook for Germany’s economy appeared to make little difference to the plaintiffs’ lawyers Tuesday, who referred directly to the ECB’s recent signals on fresh QE as a cause for concern.

“The ECB has become the biggest creditor of eurozone states,” said Hans-Detlef Horn, a lawyer representing a group of plaintiffs led by Bernd Lucke, a founding member of the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party. “It’s time to return the ECB to a limited mandate.”

The German court has so far sided with the ECB in every case, sometimes after punting questions to the European Union’s top court in Luxembourg. The EU court ruled in December that QE was legal. The German court separately tossed out a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the ECB’s power to supervise and wind down eurozone banks.

Andreas Vosskuhle, president of the Federal Constitutional Court, warned plaintiffs Tuesday that the hurdles for the court to intervene were high given that the EU’s top court had already backed the ECB. The EU ruling could only be overturned if it were judged to be arbitrary and unreasonable, he said.

Opponents of the ECB’s policies have seen their argument weakened recently as these appeared to be relatively effective at supporting growth without triggering the high levels of inflation many in Germany had warned would come.

While the German government is legally barred from interfering with an independent ECB and hardly never comments on monetary policy, experts from Germany’s central bank, which has publicly criticized the ECB’s bond-buying programs in the past, offered a nuanced view of QE.

The Bundesbank “fundamentally sees bond purchases as an effective monetary policy instrument,” although they come with side effects, said Jens Ulbrich, the Bundesbank’s chief economist. Mr. Weidmann wasn’t present at the hearing.

Giorgos Papakonstantinou, who worked closely with German officials and eurozone institutions when he was Greece’s finance minister at the height of the debt crisis, said Germany’s politicians appeared to have come to terms with the ECB’s expansive policy.

“After 2010, Merkel understood orthodoxy must go out the window if the eurozone was to survive,” Mr. Papakonstantinou said.

Allies of the ECB point out that the German government, which has run a budget surplus for years, could loosen its purse strings and help stoke up inflation instead of leaving it all to the ECB — something that Mr. Draghi called for last week, but that Berlin continues to resist.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, warned last week that Germany was already spending enough and a stimulus program was unnecessary.

“We are not in a situation which makes it necessary or wise to act as if we would be in a crisis,” Mr. Scholz told Bloomberg Television in Berlin on Thursday. “We are not.”

Source: Dow Jones