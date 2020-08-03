German port could be hydrogen hub

Port of Hamburg The Port of Hamburg could play a major role in Germany’s national hydrogen strategy.

A German port is being backed as a future hydrogen hub as the German government gears up to implement a new national hydrogen strategy.

The Authority for Economy and Innovation (BWI) in Hamburg said the Port of Hamburg “has ideal prerequisites to become a hydrogen hub”.

Speaking exclusively to Port Strategy, BWI explained: “It is home to several large industrial companies, which have a high demand for green hydrogen and will become key drivers for a green hydrogen economy.”

In June, Germany adopted a national hydrogen strategy with ‘green’ sustainable hydrogen prioritised for investment to aid decarbonisation. The country will focus the use of hydrogen on shipping, aviation, heavy goods transport and industry (starting with the steel and chemical industries).

