German ports register 1.6-pct increase in freight volume

Container and other cargo vessels carried roughly 300 million tons of goods via German sea ports in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced.

Compared to the previous year, maritime transport in Germany increased by 1.6 percent and has transported “approximately 61 times” as much cargo as air transport, according to Destatis.

The German statistical office noted that the German government believed that the danger to ships in international waters from pirate attacks had been “declining for years”.

One reason for this is the military protection against piracy in the Horn of Africa in which the German navy is participating. According to the government’s report on the development and future prospects of the maritime economy in Germany, only two pirate attacks were registered in the Horn of Africa in 2018.

According to Destatis, ship transport on the seas is the third most important means of transport in Germany after road transport in trucks and railways.

Around 3.7 billion tons of goods, up 2 percent compared to the previous year, were transported by trucks on German roads while around 400 million tons were transported via rail.

Ships on inland waterways in Germany transported 198 million tons last year, about 11 percent less than in 2017.

