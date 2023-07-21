German producer prices post smallest increase since Dec 2020

German producer prices posted in June the smallest year-on-year increase recorded since December 2020, fuelling hopes for a decline in headline inflation in the months ahead.

German producer prices increased on the year by 0.1%, the federal statistics office reported on Thursday.

Analysts had expected no year-on-year change in a poll by Reuters.

Month-on-month, prices declined by 0.3% in June.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rachel More and Maria Martinez, Editing by Friederike Heine)