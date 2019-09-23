German Recession No Cause for Concern, Says Bundesbank

Germany’s economy is likely to have entered a mild technical recession in the three months through September, but that doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the nation’s economic expansion, Germany’s Bundesbank said Monday.

Germany has emerged as Europe’s economic soft spot in recent months as the nation’s export-oriented manufacturing sector has been buffeted by global headwinds ranging from trade tensions to Brexit. A closely watched gauge of German manufacturing output hit its lowest level in over a decade on Monday.

In its monthly report, Germany’s Bundesbank argued that the slowdown was part of a normalization of German economic growth following a phase of over utilization.

German gross domestic product fell by 0.1% in the three months through June compared with the previous period, the nation’s federal statistics office said last month.

A technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of shrinking economic output, “isn’t in itself a cause for concern,” the Bundesbank said, arguing that the slowdown had so far been mainly restricted to the manufacturing sector.

Still, given “considerable downside risks in the international environment…it remains open whether the industrial sector will recover before the weakness spreads to other sectors of the economy,” the report said.

