German retail sales fall more than expected in September

German retail sales fell more than expected in September, data showed on Friday, dampening hopes that household spending helped to drive a powerful recovery in Europe’s largest economy in the third quarter after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales dropped 2.2 on the month in real terms after an downwardly revised rise of 1.8% in August. This compared with a Reuters forecast for a decline of 0.8%.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Adair)

