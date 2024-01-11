German wholesalers sound alarm as sentiment at rock bottom

German wholesalers expect their revenues to plummet 2% in nominal terms this year, continuing a downward trajectory after a 3.75% fall last year, the BGA group said on Wednesday, saying sentiment in Europe’s biggest economy was on the floor.

In real terms, the group expects a 1% decline for this year following a 4.25% contraction in 2023.

“The results of our current company survey are alarming. While other economies have already recovered, Germany is stuck in an economic dead end,” said Dirk Jandura, president of the BGA.

Its survey of members showed that sentiment had deteriorated by 8.2 points to 69.4 points in the last year, hit by the geopolitical situation and challenges of digitalisation and decarbonisation.

“Sentiment is on the floor, it is at one of the worst levels in the last 25 years and has returned to levels seen in the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, German government policies are placing a massive burden on companies,” said Jandura.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)