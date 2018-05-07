Germany and France agree on fundamental questions on Europe – Merkel

Recent News

  

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany and France agreed on most fundamental issues related to Europe but the two countries sometimes had different emphases on how to proceed with the euro zone.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed reforms such as turning Europe’s existing bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund (EMF) and the euro zone having its own finance minister.

German newspaper Handelsblatt has reported that top politicians from Merkel’s conservatives want to pass a resolution this week to reject any pooling of debts in Europe and any fiscal policy without national parliamentary controls. It said they also opposed European Commission plans for a European finance minister.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

