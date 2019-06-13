Recent News

  
Germany: attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman very worrying

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said reports of attacks on two oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman were very worrying and threatened to lead to an escalation of tensions in the region.

“The news that we have received .. is extremely worrying,” said Maas at a news conference with his Albanian counterpart. “An escalation of the situation is dangerous, these are events that could lead to escalation. We need de-escalation and all sides must contribute to that,” said Maas, just back from a trip to Iran and other countries in the region.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)

