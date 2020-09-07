Germany says only a little time is left in Brexit divorce deal talks

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 07/09/2020

Germany is convinced that a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union can still be reached, but there is little time left and London must make concessions in the talks, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said that negotiations on future relations were difficult and declined to comment on a report Britain was planning legislation to override parts of the divorce deal.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Jon Boyle)

