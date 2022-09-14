Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Germany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms

Germany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms

in General Energy News 14/09/2022

Germany wants to boost the state loans available to struggling energy companies by drawing on credit authorisations already created for a relief fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Some 67 billion euros ($67.94 billion) in credit authorisations are to be transferred from the WSF economic stabilisation fund to state development bank KfW, the Handelsblatt business daily reported, citing government sources.

This will bolster KfW’s ability to provide guarantees and liquidity assistance to energy companies hit by drastic reductions in gas imports from Russia, the finance ministry said.

The German cabinet is expected to approve draft legislation for the boosted credit funds on Wednesday, which will then be put to parliament.

The ministry said the WSF’s long-term borrowing authorisation suited the current situation as it was unclear how long the country’s energy woes would last.

Last week, VNG, one of Germany’s biggest importers of Russian natural gas, became the latest energy firm to ask the government for aid to stay afloat.

Like Uniper UN01.DE, which in July secured a government bailout, now totalling 19 billion euros ($19.2 billion), VNG has been hit by a sharp drop in Russian gas deliveries, forcing it to fill the gap in the spot market at much higher prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software