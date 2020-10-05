Germany will avoid lockdown for industry: Altmaier

Germany will avoid another round of lockdown measures on businesses to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday as rising infections cloud the growth outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

“There mustn’t be a second shutdown. And as far as it’s up to me, there won’t be a second shutdown for industry,” Altmaier told a business conference organised by the BDI industry association in Berlin.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Nienaber)