Germany’s 10-year yield below 0% as traders slash ECB hike bets

Germany’s 10-year yield returned to negative territory on Tuesday as worries about the economic implications of the Ukraine conflict pushed traders to slash bets on rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

As fighting raged on in Ukraine, euro zone money markets moved to price in 25 basis points of hikes by December, down from around 30 bps of hikes priced in on Monday and 40 bps before Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday.

A first, 10-basis point hike is no longer priced by September, with the first hike now priced at around 15 bps by October. IRPR

That reflects investor wariness around how central banks will react to the threat to growth from the conflict, particularly as surging prices will add further pressure to already record-high inflation.

The repricing sent government bond yields in the bloc tumbling.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell below 0% for the first time since Feb 1 and was set for its biggest daily fall since 2011.

Five-year yields, sensitive to interest rates, dropped nearly 18 bps, also the biggest daily fall since 2011. DE5YT=RR

In Italy, one of the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, 10-year yields fell over 20 bps to 1.55%, pushing the closely-watched risk premium over German bonds to as low as 150 bps, the lowest in nearly two weeks. DE10IT10=RR

“It seems that the markets have started to reassess the monetary policy outlook. The focus was on the impact of the war on inflation that would keep the ECB on path to rate hikes and ending asset purchases,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.

“Now the thinking is that the outlook won’t change that rapidly and so yields are falling and spreads narrowing.”

A flurry of other yields also fell below 0% as the market now implies the ECB policy rate rising to only -0.25% by year-end.

Belgium and France’s five-year yields turned negative for the first time since Feb. 3 on Tuesday, following Dutch, Austrian and Slovakian five-year yields on Monday. BE5YT=RR, FR5YT=RR

Two-year yields in Italy and Spain are also back below 0%.

They had all risen above 0% following the ECB’s hawkish pivot.

“It’s just a continued risk off on Ukraine and not very positive headlines overnight such as the convey of tanks heading to Kyiv and Russia throwing more resources at the issue,” said Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn-Graham Taylor.

On top of energy price fears, Germany’s February inflation reading later on Tuesday is being watched for clues on whether the euro area reading on Wednesday may rise to yet another record high.

Data for North-Rhein Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, showed inflation rose to 5.3% year-on-year from 5.1% in January, while Italian inflation on Tuesday and Spanish inflation on Monday came in far above a Reuters poll’s expectations.

A key market-gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to 1.9386%, the highest since Jan 5. EUIL5YF5Y=R

“In this kind of situation… (the ECB) need to (focus on) financial stability and more than whether inflation is at 5%, 4% or 2%,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

Elsewhere, Germany will raise 4 billion euros from the re-opening of a 30-year bond. [nL8N2V436P] Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alexandra Hudson)