Germany’s debt brake reform in current parliament is unrealistic, minister says

A reform of the German debt brake, which caps public borrowing, seems unrealistic under the current government, Finance Minister Joerg Kukies told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

“First of all, there’s far too little time, and secondly, it would also be a questionable political signal if constitutional amendments were now made with an old majority,” Kukies said.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Germany’s Left party jointly secured a third of seats in the new parliament enabling them to block changes to the constitution, including a loosening of the country’s debt brake.

Source: Reuters