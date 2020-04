German energy company EnBW is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in the third quarter of this year, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes are sought for delivery in northwest Europe, one of them said.

The tender closes on April 17, another source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova. Editing by Jane Merriman)