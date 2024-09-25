Germany’s fiscal obsession leads to bad deals

Germany’s obsession with fiscal rectitude is harming its public finances. Recent sales of public companies such as Commerzbank CBKG.DE and a unit of Deutsche Bahn exemplify the costly irony of Berlin’s current policies. By taking hasty decisions to fill short-term budget holes, the government foregoes higher receipts down the road.

The fast road to privatisations has long been the choice of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the leader of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government. He indicated in January that Berlin was open to selling its remaining 16% stake in Commerzbank, a legacy of the government bailout of the lender in 2009. He could have timed the sale to maximise proceeds. But Lindner went to market on Sept. 10, after Commerzbank’s shares had fallen nearly 20% from their May high. The government could have also sounded out potential acquirers to extract a sizeable premium. Instead, it sold the first tranche of its stake on the market and Italy’s UniCredit CRDI.MI scooped it up at a paltry 4.7% premium.

Other recent decisions have shown the finance ministry a bit too eager to shore up the budget at all costs. Schenker, the logistics arm of railroad group Deutsche Bahn, was sold earlier this month to Denmark’s DSV DSV.CO for 14 billion euros even though CVC Capital Partners CVC.AS, the buyout firm, was offering some 2 billion euros more. The decision seems to have been motivated by the fact that DSV was paying with cash up front, whereas CVC’s offer would have required the government to reinvest a 25% stake in Schenker – or an immediate cash offer of only 12 billion euros.

The same shortsightedness seems at work with Lindner’s rush to reclaim some 1 billion euros worth of public subsidies that had been promised to Intel INTC.O for the opening of a chip factory in Magdeburg, which the US group has now postponed. The finance minister wants the funds to return to the government’s budget, as a kind of windfall bonanza. But the money was originally part of a green transition fund and would be better used to give a medium-term boost to both Germany’s weak economic growth and government revenues.

Berlin now says it wants to hold on to its remaining 12% stake in Commerzbank “until further notice”. That decision may at least spare taxpayers more bad financial choices, if Germany sheds its irrational deficit angst – and opts for better M&A advice.

