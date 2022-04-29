Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Germany’s position on Russian gas payment is unchanged – ministry

Germany’s position on Russian gas payment is unchanged – ministry

in General Energy News 30/04/2022

Germany’s position on paying Russia in euros and dollars for gas is unchanged, a spokesperson for economy ministry said on Friday, adding that gas supply contracts were private agreements that could not be changed unilaterally.

“The position of the federal government is clear and unchanged: the contracts apply and they must be observed. They are denominated in euros and dollars,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software