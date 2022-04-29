Germany’s position on Russian gas payment is unchanged – ministry

Germany’s position on paying Russia in euros and dollars for gas is unchanged, a spokesperson for economy ministry said on Friday, adding that gas supply contracts were private agreements that could not be changed unilaterally.

“The position of the federal government is clear and unchanged: the contracts apply and they must be observed. They are denominated in euros and dollars,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Paul Carrel)