Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Germany’s Scholz: EU will reach compromise on budget, recovery fund

Germany’s Scholz: EU will reach compromise on budget, recovery fund

in World Economy News 10/07/2020

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday voiced optimism that EU member states will reach a compromise on the bloc’s long-term budget and economic recovery fund after European Council president sought to bridge differences.

“From my point of view it is important that everyone moves forward and shows willingness to compromise. The contribution (Charles Michel) made to that is important but hugely differing positions, which are all known, remain,” Scholz told a news conference after talks with European Union finance ministers.

Scholz said member states were being constructive and were prepared to compromise, adding: “I think it will succeed and so I’m optimistic.”

European Council President Michel on Friday proposed a smaller 2021-27 budget in a bid to make a mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern countries.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software