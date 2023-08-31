Germany’s Scholz: signs that economic upswing is on the way

There are signs that an economic upswing is on the way, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after announcing the results of a government retreat outside Berlin at which an economic stimulus package was unveiled.

Scholz said that an export-dependent economy like Germany’s could only protect itself from slowdowns in the regions to which it sells by diversifying its export base as much as possible.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Matthias Williams)