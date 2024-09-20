GET STC Joins as a Green Award Incentive Provider

We are thrilled to announce that GET STC, a leader in marine and industrial services, has joined the Green Award Foundation as an incentive provider.

Founded in 2010, GET STC has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality marine and industrial services. Their extensive range of products includes engine spare parts from all major manufacturers, as well as mechanical and electronic equipment such as compressors, purifiers, pumps, sensors, fans, motors, and drives. They offer specialized services like vessel servicing with a flying team of engineers, manufacturing and reconditioning of mechanical parts and providing technical seminars in collaboration with maritime academies.

“GET STC’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is a perfect match for the Green Award Foundation’s mission to foster environmentally responsible shipping practices. Their expertise and services will greatly enhance the benefits we offer to our certified companies, driving operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. We are proud to welcome GET STC as an incentive provider and look forward to the positive contributions they will bring to our network in shaping a greener future for the maritime industry,” said Capt Mattheou Dimitrios, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation.

“When it comes to our commitment to sustainable shipping, GET STC recently spun off one of its departments and set up Green Marine where all our current technologies related to decarbonization are represented. We are focused on ensuring energy efficiency, emission reduction, alternative fuel, renewable energy integration, energy management systems, hull and propeller optimization, waste heat recovery systems, eco-friendly coatings and materials, and digital solutions for route optimization,” said Vasilios Michael Chrysopoulos, CEO, GET STC.

As an incentive provider, GET STC offers a range of benefits to Green Award-certified shipping companies, sea-going ships, inland navigating ships, and other participants:

10% discount on all SKF Recondoil filtration systems

10% discount on all Samoa diaphragm pumps

10% discount on labour from the flying team of engineers

5% discount on all spare parts

5% discount on services such as inspection, surveys, maintenance, TIG welding, and thermal spray solutions

An additional 5% discount for loyal customers who complete more than 12 orders within the first 12 months of cooperation

We are excited to embark on this journey with GET STC, enhancing the support and benefits available to our certified shipping companies. Together, we will continue to drive forward the mission of safer and more sustainable shipping.

Source: Green Award