Getting to grips with model course on oil pollution emergencies

In the event of an oil pollution incident, prompt and effective action is essential in order to minimize environmental damage. A workshop in Manila, Philippines (17-20 September) aims to equip trainers with the necessary skills to be able to deliver training on emergency response, preparation and planning.

The event also helps participants to familiarise themselves with key elements of the updated International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC) model courses. The trainers learn teaching techniques and approaches to training delivery. The main objectives of the OPRC Convention are to facilitate international co-operation and mutual assistance in preparing for and responding to a marine pollution incident.

Nearly 30 delegates from five of the ten ASEAN Member States are attending the course, which is being implemented with the support of the Global Initiative for South East Asia (GI-SEA).

Source: IMO