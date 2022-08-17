GF Piping Systems at SMM 2022: Efficient and sustainable plastic piping systems for the marine industry

SMM in Hamburg, the leading international trade fair for the maritime industry, is focusing on topics such as digital transformation, climate change, and energy transition in 2022. From September 6 to 9, GF Piping Systems will present complete solutions that make shipping more sustainable.

International shipping is facing a challenge: On the one hand it must comply with ever more stringent sustainability guidelines defined by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). At the same time, trends such as digitalization and automation have led to much higher technical demands on board. Therefore, the Swiss company GF Piping Systems will present sustainable solutions under the motto “Future Horizons” that make marine piping applications more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable.

A recent addition to the company’s marine portfolio is the Butterfly Valve 565 with digital functionality that has just received certification by DNV and Bureau Veritas. It features a housing made of fiber reinforced polyamide, a valve disc made of polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and is highly pressure and temperature resistant (PN16 at 80°C). Combined with its low weight and identical installation length, it is designed to easily replace metal alternatives. Furthermore, it is the first industrial butterfly valve to receive an environmental product declaration (EPD).

At SMM 2022, GF Piping Systems will also display HEAT-FIT, a new fire-retardant pipe jacket system that introduces efficient plastic piping systems into demanding L3 applications. It uses proven materials found in the aerospace and building technology sectors and is capable of withstanding fire with a temperature of up to 1000°C for 30 minutes at 3 bar. HEAT-FIT is certified by DNV, Bureau Veritas, ABS and Lloyds Register and fulfills safety standards such as IMO Res. A753 fire endurance L3 Code, as well as IMO Res. A653 2010, FTP Code Part 5 and Part 2.

In addition, the company will also show a variety of long proven plastic piping systems. COOL-FIT is a pre-insulated system designed to optimize commercial and industrial refrigeration applications. Due to its construction, it is up to 60% lighter and 30% more efficient than metal, resulting in a less energy-intensive and more cost-effective operation. Visitors will also experience SeaDrain® White, a UV-resistant system for black and gray water in marine passenger applications that weighs 50% less than metal.

Roberto Chiesa, Head Head of Business Development Marine at GF Piping Systems sees SMM 2022 as an important platform: “With more than 30 years of experience in this industry, we are very aware of the current challenges. We believe that complete piping solutions consisting of corrosion-free, long-lasting, and cost-effective plastic components can be part of a holistic strategy that makes the maritime sector more sustainable. Therefore, we will continue to focus on future horizons.”

Visit GF Piping Systems from September 6 to 9 at booth A2.219 (Hall A2) and booth A2.FG.02 (Outside Hall A2).

Source: GF Piping Systems