Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals down 42% year on year, says COCOBOD

Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals since the start of this year’s harvest on Oct. 1 had reached 408,000 tonnes by Feb. 3, down 42% from same period of the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Friday.

G&S cocoa is produce that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Hereward Holland and David Goodman )