Ghana’s inflation slows for fourth month in July

Ghana’s consumer inflation slowed for a fourth consecutive month in July,to 20.9% year on year GHCPIY=ECI from 22.8% in June, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told a news conference that the latest decline was the result of a fall in both food and non-food inflation.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African country is battling to emerge from an economic crisis.

It cleared a key hurdle to restructure its international bonds in July , as its official creditors confirmed the proposed debt rework was not overly favourable to bondholders.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

