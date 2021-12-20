GHG Compliance Just Got Easier to Follow

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, has recently added a new algorithm to its systems that helps Dry Bulk vessel owners and operators estimate the amount of CO2 emissions their fleets will create through their planned activities.

The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) strategy adopted by the IMO a decade ago aims at reducing CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050 compared to 2008 values. The shipping industry has already adopted lower-sulphur fuels as part of the strategy, but even with the new fuels in massuse the CO2 effect of transport work is still high.

In tune with the Sea Cargo Charter’s established framework for addressing and disclosing the climate alignment of ship chartering activities, AXSMarine announced the new complimentary addition to its portfolio – a tool to estimate the CO2 footprint of each vessel‘s next voyage will have on the environment.

AXSMarine’s CO2 calculator is fully automated within their current voyage estimator & provides both Energy Efficiency Operating Indicator (EEOI) and the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) methodologies. It takes into account the agreed HSFO, VLSFO, and LSMGO carbon factors, and provides an Alignment Delta to EEOI trajectory values for its users.

“With the 2023 revision to IMO’s GHG Strategy coming up, we’re happy to provide the Dry Bulk industry with tools to help it stay compliant with environmental regulations”, said Steve Fletcher, CCO at AXSMarine. “Our CO2 calculator is the latest in a number of steps we’ve taken to make sure professionals in the shipping industry have the proper instruments to monitor their fleets’ impacts on the environment.

Unlike other carbon-calculating tools on the market, AXSMarine’s performs its calculations without the need for manual input from the user. This means our users’ workflow doesn’t change one bit to see the output. Our calculator automatically estimates the CO2 effect of every single voyage using established methodologies.

It also provides you with total CO2 emissions and off-setting cost, which can be specified depending on its price in your region of operation. Our new calculator is already fully integrated in our ecosystem of products, so responsibly following how many grams of CO2 per tonne-nautical mile your vessels may emit on each voyage just became one easy to refer to number on your screen.”, added Steve.

Source: AXSMarine