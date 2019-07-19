Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Gibraltar extends detention of Iranian tanker to Aug. 15

Gibraltar extends detention of Iranian tanker to Aug. 15

in International Shipping News 19/07/2019

Gibraltar’s supreme court has granted a 30-day extension to allow authorities to detain the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 until Aug. 15, the Gibraltar Chronicle said.

The paper said Gibraltar’s Attorney General, Michael Llamas, had confirmed the decision.

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software