Gibraltar’s first LNG bunker – GSD concerned commercial considerations trumped safety, Government insists safety was paramount

The GSD party says it is concerned that commercial considerations trumped safety in Gibraltar’s first LNG bunkering operation, which was undertaken by a company that did not having a licence for LNG bunkering in Gibraltar.

The Government has insisted safety was paramount. It says the Captain of the Port received both a method statement and a risk assessment beforehand and had no safety concerns. The Government dismisses the official opposition’s comments as “scaremongering”.

Gibraltar’s first LNG bunker took place last week and, replying to GBC questions, the Minister for the Port confirmed it was carried out by a company that did not have a licence to do so locally. Gilbert Licudi said the exception was made by the Captain of Port who thought it was “in Gibraltar’s interest”.

The GSD suggests the Government was willing to put commercial considerations ahead of safety and the law, which it says only allows exemptions to licensed activity in exceptional circumstances. Shadow Minister for the Port Trevor Hammond says LNG bunkering is full of risk, asking how a company that has not even applied for a license to carry out LNG bunkering in Gibraltar was able to do so.

The Government has criticized what it says is scaremongering by Mr Hammond. It says the bunkering was carried out by Titan, one of the world’s leading suppliers of LNG, with many years of experience in this area. After receiving a method statement and a risk assessment, the Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, reportedly met with the pilots and representatives from both vessels. Mr Tirado is said to have had no safety concerns.

The Government says bunkering, both conventional fuel and LNG, has commercial advantages for Gibraltar, economically and in terms of employment. But commercial gain has not and will never be placed ahead of safety, it says. The Minister for the Port says it is scandalous to suggest the Captain of the Port and other officers at the Port Authority may have compromised safety.

Mr Licudi says Mr Hammond irresponsibly scare-mongered over the LNG terminal at the North Mole and is attempting to do the same with LNG bunkering.

Source: GBC