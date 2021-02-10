Gibson Opens India Office

We are pleased to announce that E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers has officially opened its new office in Mumbai, India. This expansion for the company has been driven by the wishes of our clients and we are pleased to confirm that we are approved by IOC and included in their official requirement quoting. This complements our already strong connections with India in most sectors, particularly Gas and Tankers. We would like to thank our close clients for their continuing support, particularly during these very challenging times of disruption caused by the horrendous global Pandemic.

Liam Dillon and Neil Pickering, Directors of E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd in London have worked hard with Pari Prakash, Director of E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers (India) Private Ltd to ensure that the India office is fully functioning and working closely with all the sectors in which Gibson operate, LPG, LNG, Crude, Products and Chems, Dry Bulk, Period, Projects, Sale and Purchase, Recycling and our acclaimed Research and Consultancy. We look forward to a strong and successful future working closely together.

During the last decade, Gibson has expanded its global presence and sector coverage with offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Houston, India, and Singapore. For almost 130 continuous years, Gibson has been a leading shipping broker and since 2015 it has been a fully employee-owned company. There are no external shareholders, and the company is managed and operated for the benefit of all the employees. E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd in London has held DNV ISO 9001: 2015 accreditation for corporate quality compliance for over 27 continuous years. Gibson is a Baltic Exchange member and Indices panel contributor, a founding member of the Worldscale Association and a member of the London Tanker Brokers Panel which offers professional assessments for tanker freight, demurrage and time charter awards.

Managing Director, Nigel Richardson comments “I am proud of the significant and positive strides Gibson has made during the last decade and the strong expansion in sector coverage and global presence. The company has an experienced and dynamic management in all these offices and marine sectors, and I am confident that our strong start to our presence in India bodes well for our ongoing success. Pari is an extremely accomplished and professional shipbroker and I congratulate him for his commitment to this initial success”.

Source: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers