Glander International Bunkering and Rohe Solutions Oy complete Kokkola port’s first LNG supply

Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering collaborated with LNG supplier Rohe Solutions Oy to supply LNG by truck to oil/chemical tanker SAANA on December 16.

The supply took place at the port of Kokkola in Finland, a historic first for the port. Amid harsh winter conditions, the Valencia team at Glander International Bunkering adeptly coordinated with the port authorities, the LNG supplier and the vessel crew.

Sales Manager Alvaro Sierra Navarro of the Valencia office, expressed pride in this accomplishment. He said, “This LNG delivery marks a milestone for our company, as we facilitate another first within the industry – this time, the first LNG supply in Kokkola.”

Recognizing the complexities of this operation, he continued, “Decarbonization requires collaboration on multiple fronts, shown in this case by the synergy among our in-house green fuels advisors and our relationship with the Rohe team.”

To meet the recent global demand for green fuel bunkering, Glander International Bunkering assembled a team of New Fuels Advisors from around the world to provide solutions as a green fuel bunker partner.

New Fuels Advisor Mustafa El Zein in Valencia is among the experts who worked on this recent supply. He said, “We stand ready to serve the growing LNG bunker requirements, for different vessel types especially as decarbonization gains momentum.”

Source: Glander International Bunkering