Glander International Bunkering Appoints New Management in Norway to Support Growth Strategy

Effective July 1st , Glander International Bunkering has appointed Rune G. Kongstein the successor to Ole Morten Rismyhr, after his departure as Managing Director of the Norway office.

Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander International Bunkering Group said, “During his tenure, Ole Morten was instrumental in our Norwegian operations and we are grateful for his past leadership.

Looking ahead, we congratulate Rune G. Kongstein on his promotion and new role. As Managing Director, Rune will continue to bring an unmatched understanding of the bunkering market in Norway. He is well-positioned to lead and expand our Norwegian operations and will play a key role in innovating our solutions for clients and suppliers.”

Kongstein has 31 years of experience in the bunkering and shipping industry, a portfolio of senior management roles and a track record of operational results.

At Glander International Bunkering, he was hired as Sales Manager earlier this year and has quickly risen to his current role.

Kongstein says ”I am proud and delighted to follow in the footsteps of Ole Morten Rismyhr. With our two Norwegian offices in Tønsberg and Oslo, we have a unique stronghold of local relationships and knowledge that we will continue to uphold and strengthen. I look forward to working even closer with our talented team to build on our success and pave more growth”

Senior Trader Eirik Eikefet will take over as the new Sales Manager of the Tønsberg office. He says, “This promotion will allow me to further develop our business and drive sales growth. I am excited to take on this role and plan for another wave of success for our company.”

Source: Glander International Bunkering