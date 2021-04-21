Glander International Bunkering celebrates 60 years of shipping and bunkering

Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with multiple initiatives and virtual celebrations planned despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Founded in 1961 in New York City by Otto Glander and Clifford Mallory Jr, two pioneers and friends in the shipping industry, the company today secures its position as one of the oldest bunker trading company in the world.

CEO of Glander International Bunkering, Carsten Ladekjær, said: “The story of Glander International Bunkering is an example of what passion and persistence infused with a good friendship can do. It is a true reflection of the values of our company and our people around the world.”

Due to Covid-19, physical anniversary events are postponed tentatively until the end of the year. However, the company already initiated its “Spreading 60 Joys” initiative that provides all employees 60USD to donate to their selected charity or person in need.

“It is our intention to celebrate this milestone with our stakeholders, clients, suppliers but also with everyone around the world. Throughout 2021, we will reminisce together about where our journey began, what we achieved along the way, and what the future holds,” Ladekjær added.

Larry Messina, Managing Director in Florida, commented: “Witnessing the growth of our American-born and globally grown company has been thrilling. We have persevered through some rough currents, but we always had strong anchors to keep us going. It is all thanks to the clients and suppliers who trust us, and our dedicated employees who work hard to uphold our standards.”

Glander International Bunkering was the birthplace of the bunker broker and contributed to the development of the worldscale system. After being acquired by International Bunkering Middle East in 2013, the company’s growth accelerated with offices in the US, UAE, India, and Singapore. Glander International Bunkering currently operates from 9 locations globally.

Carsten continued, “This year, our 60 year legacy only motivates us to look forward. The next step in our growth strategy is to focus on new fuels and geographies while amplifying our efforts as a resilient, innovative and strong partner for our clients and suppliers.”

Source: Glander International Bunkering