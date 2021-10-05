Glander International Bunkering moves towards greener shipping with ECOUREA partnership in Norway

Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering announced today its second partnership with ECOUREA, a leading manufacturer and supplier of NOx reduction technologies and products.

The partnership coincides with the opening of a new ECOUREA plant in Tananger, outside of Stavanger and gives Glander International Bunkering exclusive selling rights for their product range.

Managing Director of Glander International Bunkering in Norway, Rune G. Kongstein said: “After our first ECOUREA venture in Bergen back in 2014, we are eager to continue this success now in Stavanger, the oil capital of Norway. Our company aims to be the fuel partner of choice, helping our clients reduce emissions in the most cost-efficient and compliant way. This collaboration will play a key role in our efforts towards sustainable shipping.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Glander International Bunkering will provide shipping companies a complete emissions control package, from the system design to the supply of Marine Urea (AUS40). This product neutralises marine fuel NOx, reducing emission levels by up to 98% in accordance with MARPOL Annex VI.

CEO of ECOUREA Justin Roberts added: “As the shipping industry witnesses a shift towards cleaner fuel, the demand for our sustainable solutions is increasing. We are pleased to work with Glander International Bunkering again to help achieve Norway’s goals for greener shipping.”

