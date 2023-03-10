Glander International Bunkering relaunches Pledge for Her for International Women’s Day

Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering is promoting gender balance this International Women’s Day, with the second phase of the Pledge for Her initiative.

In 2022, the company first developed an online platform where visitors could submit solutions that could mitigate gender inequality.

To date, these pledges have revealed key findings on the steps necessary for a gender-balanced world.

The majority of respondents (41%) pledged to provide personal and professional support to women, highlighting compassion, appreciation and education. 35% committed to supporting equal opportunity and fairness in the workplace. Hiring and promoting policies were also addressed with 17% pushing for more female leaders.

Marketing Manager of Glander International Bunkering, Ola Shanata said, “Pledge for Her originally started as a way for people – of all genders – to look inwards first. A pledge is not just a statement, it’s a personal commitment to make a change.”

She continues, “With the responses we have received so far, it is apparent that gender imbalance is still an issue and most people recognize the underlying causes. Through this campaign, we hope the pledges will be actioned and as a result, we experience a bit more balance in the world.”

Through its long-standing ESG efforts, Glander International Bunkering has prioritized inclusive hiring, equal pay and fair promotions in its work policies. The company comprises 38% females in comparison to the 26% industry average and has also earned a Great Place to Work ranking for the past 5 years.

The Pledge for Her website can be found at gibunkering.com/pledgeforher

Watch the full video here: youtu.be/njzTnAiLOlA

Source: Glander International Bunkering