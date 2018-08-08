Glencore Notches Record Profit on Commodities Recovery

Swiss mining-and-trading giant Glencore PLC posted record first-half earnings on Wednesday, fueled by rising commodity prices and cementing its comeback amid a volatile year in which its important copper businesses in Congo has drawn fierce scrutiny.

Glencore, one of the world’s largest coal, copper and zinc producers, reported net income of $2.78 billion for the first six months of the year, up 13% from $2.45 billion. Revenue rose 8% to $108.6 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $8.3 billion, up 23% from last year to reach a record for a six-month period, but was slightly below analysts’ consensus expectations. Net debt fell 16% to $9 billion from the end of 2017.

Shares in the company opened 2% lower Wednesday morning in London after the pretax earnings miss. Shares had rallied 4% on Tuesday on expectations of a positive earnings report Wednesday.

Glencore’s solid performance highlights the resilience of an industry that suffered from a sharp downturn in commodity prices three years ago amid weakening demand in China. The comeback shows little sign of slowing.

But Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said Wednesday that the first half of 2018 was volatile for commodities producers due to a strong U.S. dollar and “the heightened risk of more aggressive U.S. trade policies.” He also said that “widespread concerns about the sustainability of Chinese growth” have resurfaced, weighing on metals prices.

Still, he said Glencore remains “highly confident” in the strength of its underlying business.

Glencore’s share price this year has suffered from increased legal and regulatory scrutiny on its Congolese copper mines and other businesses. In July, the company said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, demanding records related to its compliance with American antibribery and money-laundering laws in Congo, as well as Nigeria and Venezuela.

In Congo, investigators are focused in part on Glencore’s ties with Israeli mining tycoon Dan Gertler, a former co-investor with Glencore in Congo, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Mr. Gertler in December was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department, which alleged he traded on a friendship with Congolese President Joseph Kabila to amass a fortune through “opaque and corrupt” deals. Mr. Gertler has denied wrongdoing.

“We take ethics and compliance seriously and will be cooperating” with the Justice Department, Glencore said Wednesday.

Source: Dow Jones