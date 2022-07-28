Glencore sells Yancoal Australia stake in $A422 mln block trade -sources

Glencore has sold its stake in Yancoal Australia YAL.AX in a block trade worth A$422 million ($293 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal involved 84.5 million shares sold at A$5 each, added the sources, who could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Glencore and Yancoal Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Praveen Menon in Sydney and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)