GLO Marine Announces Maciej Jozwiak as Leader for Engineering in Vessel Upgrades and Decarbonization Initiatives

GLO Marine is excited to welcome Maciej Jozwiak to our team, marking a key step in our strategic development. His expertise significantly enhances our technical capacity to deliver high-end services to the retrofit and vessel upgrade market, with a focus on green technologies and decarbonization measures.

Maciej brings to the table an impressive background, with over six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarter. His deep-seated knowledge in structural engineering, adept project management, and comprehensive regulatory understanding promise to deliver a type of expertise that is hard to come by in the maritime industry. With Maciej’s guidance, GLO Marine’s clients will benefit from a top-tier engineering solution in any retrofit, conversion or mobilization project.

As our new Technical and Green Transition Manager, Maciej will boost our team’s ability to tackle even more complex green retrofit projects. He’ll play a crucial role in incorporating alternative and hybrid propulsion technologies, like LNG and methanol, into our offerings. Maciej is also set to oversee the integration of energy-saving devices, further enhancing vessel performance and compliance with environmental standards. His passion for alternative fuels and decarbonization aligns with our goal to lead in providing sustainable retrofit solutions to vessel owners and vessel managers.

“I am eager to leverage my expertise in alternative propulsion to meet the decarbonization challenges head-on. Joining GLO-Marine, my aim is to contribute to making the engineering team one of the best retrofit engineering teams in Europe. Together, we’ll actively contribute to the industry efforts, from conceptualizing and strategizing to implementing these solutions.” says Maciej Jozwiak, the newly appointed Technical and Green Transition Manager at GLO Marine.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Maciej to our team! As our new Technical and Green Transition Manager, he plays a pivotal role in guiding GLO Marine’s strategic initiatives. Our goal is leading the way in delivering comprehensive retrofit solutions that boost vessel efficiency and minimize environmental footprint through cutting-edge green technologies. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is deeply rooted in the expertise, dedication, and passion of our talented team members.” states Liviu Galateanu, Managing Director of GLO Marine

With Maciej joining us, GLO Marine is earnestly enhancing our commitment to support innovation in the vessel upgrade market, particularly in the realm of green technologies. Our ambition is to serve as a reliable partner for our clients, guiding them through the complexities of sustainable retrofitting. The maritime industry is facing significant challenges, and we believe it’s our responsibility to contribute positively to this transition.

Maciej’s arrival represents a valuable addition to our team, bringing a depth of engineering expertise that is uncommon in the retrofit sector. This expertise is not just a testament to our team’s capabilities but also a cornerstone of the support and solutions we aim to provide our clients. We are genuinely excited about the capabilities this strengthens within our company and the enhanced solutions we can now offer. Our approach is rooted in collaboration, professionalism, and a shared goal of achieving sustainability and efficiency in every project we undertake.

Source: GLO Marine