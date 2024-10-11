Global Achievements of the ICS Greek Branch at the 2024 ICS Prize Giving Awards

The ICS Greek Branch is delighted to announce the outstanding achievements of both its students and leadership at the ICS Prize Giving Awards Ceremony 2024, held on October 3rd at One Moorgate Place, London. This prestigious annual event celebrates the top performers in ICS Examinations globally, highlighting excellence and professional growth within the shipping industry.

Recognizing Exceptional Student Achievements

Several students from the ICS Greek Branch were honored for their performance, demonstrating their commitment to advancing maritime knowledge and skills:

• Liesza Bertram-Sotiriadis: Awarded the Lloyd’s List Award for gaining the highest marks in Shipping Finance.

• Philip Iliakis: Awarded the John O’Keeffe Award for gaining the highest marks in Ship Sale and Purchase.

• Alexandra Mangos: Awarded both the Baltic Exchange Award for the highest marks in Shipping Law and the Shipwright’s Award for being the most successful candidate overall in this year’s ICS Examinations.

• Panagiotis Michaleakos: Awarded the Baltic Exchange Award for gaining the highest marks in the Qualifying Examination in Dry Cargo Chartering.

Global Recognition of Leadership Excellence

The ICS Greek Branch’s Managing Director, Natalia Margioli, FICS, was honored with the Ted Renshaw Award, recognizing her exceptional contribution to promoting and advancing professional maritime education. This award, presented in memory of the Past President of the Bristol Maritime Trade Association, underscores her commitment to empowering future maritime professionals through high-quality education. Under her leadership, the ICS Greek Branch has solidified its reputation as a globally recognized institution, driving excellence and competitiveness within the shipping industry.

A Commitment to Maritime Excellence

These awards not only highlight individual achievements but also underscore the vital role of the ICS Greek Branch in shaping the future of the maritime sector. Through the dedicated efforts of its tutors and staff, the Branch provides top-quality education and fosters a culture of excellence, empowering professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive the shipping industry forward.

Τhe Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers is an international membership shipping body and a top professional maritime education provider since 1911. ICS provides continuous professional training through the ICS Syllabus and Qualifications. Through the ICS Professional Maritime Programme, a 1-year professional course taught by professionals of the shipping market, provides participants with an excellent basis for career development and immediate implementation to the working environment. Participants sit for the ICS Professional Qualifying Examinations, which lead to ICS Membership, the only recognized professional qualification within the shipping sector worldwide. ICS’ network of shipping professionals allows members to connect, to enhance their continuous professional development and to have access to international job opportunities.

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch