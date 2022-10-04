Global call for feedback on employment conditions and tackling discrimination as 13th Annual Maritime Employee Survey opens

The 13th edition of the Maritime Employee Survey from Halcyon Recruitment, Diversity Study Group and Coracle Maritime has been launched, with a call for maritime professionals from all corners of the industry to submit their feedback on their employment experiences.

The survey is focused on shipping’s global shore-side workforce, spanning all sectors, locations, disciplines and levels of experience. Among the areas of focus for this year’s survey are pay and benefits, access to training and development opportunities, discrimination in the workplace, and the provision of diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Running since 2009, the Maritime Employee Survey is one of the best-established benchmarking exercises on global employment trends in the maritime sector, shining a spotlight on the experiences of those in shoreside roles. Supported by more than a decade’s worth of data to help track long-term trends, the survey provides invaluable insights that are broken down by ship segment, by region and by professional field.

At a time when diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is rising up shipping’s agenda, the survey will also provide insight into the progress towards tackling discrimination in the workplace and on implementing diversity strategies and programmes to help drive positive change.

Calling for maritime professionals from across the industry to take part in the survey, Heidi Heseltine, CEO of Halcyon Recruitment and Founder of the Diversity Study Group, said:

“The past 12 months have seen the maritime world take cautious steps towards recovery as the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, but in a complex, fast-changing industry, there is no single story of where we find ourselves today. The experiences of those working in shoreside roles are diverse, but through this survey, we once again want to build a picture of the industry and identify the trends that can help employers to understand the experiences and priorities of its workforce.”

“We want to hear from everyone, whatever your role and sector, wherever in the world you’re based, and whether you’re an industry veteran or in your first year in the maritime industry. As well as benchmarking salary and benefits, we’re particularly keen to see if the industry is making meaningful progress on tackling discrimination and supporting greater diversity and inclusion. I’d urge everyone working in the industry to spare a few minutes to complete our survey.”

The 2022 survey is now open and will run until 14th October. It can be completed online here: The Maritime Employee Survey 2022

The survey is completely confidential and a full report of the results will be published later this year.

Source: Halcyon Recruitment