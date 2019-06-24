Global Central Bank Shift Eases Drag on Chinese Currency

Shifts toward easier monetary policy by central banks in the U.S. and Europe have reduced some of the downward pressure building on China’s currency.

The offshore yuan has gained 1% from its 2019 lows earlier this month after signs the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates later this year. The currency also climbed Tuesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that policy makers could cut interest rates and resume bond purchases.

China’s yuan is watched closely by investors because previous weakness has coincided with periods of stress in the global economy. The currency fell 3% in the weeks after President Trump surprised Chinese officials last month by threatening on Twitter to drastically increase tariffs, leading them to consider canceling further talks. A weaker yuan makes Chinese exports more competitive abroad, increasing the country’s trade imbalance with the U.S.

Some analysts said the yuan’s retreat earlier in the year has left it near levels that could force officials at the People’s Bank of China to act, especially as the currency nears 7 yuan a dollar. That level is psychologically important not just for markets, but for Chinese citizens, and some fear that breaching it could prompt capital flight that would be bad for the economy.

One factor that could ease pressure on policy makers: easy-money policies from the Fed could drag the dollar from its recent two-year high. China has more than $3 trillion of foreign currency reserves, including $1.1 trillion of U.S. government bonds — the largest stake among foreign investors. And the U.S. currency has been lifted by interest rates that are higher than those in other developed markets and the dollar’s status as a haven in times of market stress.

The dollar slipped Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady and signaled the central bank could lower rates if the economic outlook worsens.

“A lot of what happens to the [yuan] is up to the dollar,” said Mark Haefele, chairman of the UBS Global Investment Committee and chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management.

The yuan is trading at about 6.86 a dollar. Some analysts have said that a fall below 7 a dollar could prompt Chinese officials to intervene by selling dollar-denominated assets. But the level of the yuan versus the dollar may be less important than the value of the currency against the other currencies watched by Chinese officials, where it currently trades near the bottom of their preferred range.

Pegging the yuan to a range of currencies instead of the dollar allows Chinese officials to adjust policy based on the strength of the global economy, rather than just U.S. growth, some analysts said.

This year’s weakness in the yuan has exacerbated trade tensions, drawing the ire of Mr. Trump, who has complained that it gives China an unfair advantage against the U.S. Many analysts say that Chinese policy makers have an incentive to stabilize the yuan’s value to avoid an additional escalation of the conflict.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that he will have “an extended meeting” with China’s President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit of leading global economies meeting in Osaka, Japan.

While China’s economy is decelerating, it is still growing at an annual pace above 6%. That means the fundamentals don’t justify an excessive devaluation of the currency, said Yu Yongding, a former central bank adviser and member of Chinese Economists 50 Forum, a think tank that advises policy makers.

“China doesn’t need to intervene in the value of the yuan,” Mr. Yu said. “As long as economic fundamentals are good, we don’t need to worry,” he said.

Several investors and analysts said intervention is unlikely because it could entail a significant sale of China’s U.S. government bondholdings. Because China owns about 7% of outstanding Treasurys, a large sale could undermine the value of its remaining holdings.

“Chinese reserve managers are under enormous political pressure to manage the people’s money well” and not incur losses, said David Loevinger, who oversees emerging market bonds and currencies at TCW Group. Before joining TCW in 2012, he was senior coordinator for China policy at the Treasury Department.

A weaker currency may be an effective tool for Chinese officials to support its manufacturing industries during a time of trade frictions, other analysts said. A weaker currency could undercut some of the added costs of tariffs to U.S. consumers while making China’s exports more competitive against other countries.

Should talks between Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi prove counterproductive, the currency could resume its decline as the central bank reduces interest rates and expectations for economic growth in China and around the world fade, said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

“They’re going to need a lower currency,” he said.

The yuan is still likely to face pressure if the U.S. and China resolve their differences, some analysts said. One risk stems from a sluggish economy in Europe, one of China’s major export markets, which could further contribute to the gradual deceleration in growth. The currency could also decline if an aging, more affluent cohort of Chinese citizens starts to save less and consume more imported goods, leading to increased demand for the currencies of nations exporting to China.

