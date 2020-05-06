Global coffee exports fall 3.7% in March – ICO

Global coffee exports fell 3.7% in March from a year earlier to 11.06 million 60 kg bags, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

Arabica coffee exports totalled 6.68 million bags, down 5.8% from a year earlier.

Robusta coffee exports fell 0.4% to 4.38 million bags.

For the first six months of the season, exports were down

3.9% to 61.96 million bags.

The 2019/20 season began on Oct. 1.

