Global coffee supply nearly balanced, Brazil crop up slightly – report

in Commodity News 03/02/2023

The global coffee supply balance in the 2023/24 season is expected to be nearly balanced between production and consumption as the Brazilian crop will grow only slightly this year, a report said on Wednesday.

Dutch bank Rabobank now sees a small surplus of only 1.6 million 60-kg bags in the global 2023/24 coffee supply balance, down from a previous estimate of 4 million bags. It sees Brazil’s 2023 crop at 67.1 million bags compared to 63.2 million bags in 2022.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

